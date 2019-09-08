Comparing of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

We are comparing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 10.88 N/A -2.94 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.22 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Precision BioSciences Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.76% and an $21 consensus target price. On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 189.01% and its consensus target price is $23.67. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.