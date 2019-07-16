Comparing of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Its Rivals

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 82.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 12.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.70% -38.20% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

With consensus price target of $26.5, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 7.37%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.02%. Given Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.68 and its 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.