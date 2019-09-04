Comparing of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.41 N/A -2.94 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 17.34 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.7. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.27% and an $24 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.