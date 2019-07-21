Comparing of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

This is a contrast between Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 75.44 N/A -2.94 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 17.25 N/A -2.54 0.00

Demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.68 and it happens to be 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has beta of 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.1 respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, and a -1.32% downside potential. On the other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 637.70% and its consensus price target is $27. Based on the data delivered earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 152.02% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -27.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.