Comparing of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 10.88 N/A -2.94 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.20 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.52 beta. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Dermira Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 28.76% at a $21 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Dermira Inc. is $18.71, which is potential 126.24% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dermira Inc. looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 80.11%. Insiders held 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.