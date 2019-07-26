Comparing of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

As Biotechnology companies, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 71.38 N/A -2.94 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.69 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.68 beta indicates that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 168.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s beta is 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celsion Corporation are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.30% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 9.8%. 12.3% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Celsion Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.