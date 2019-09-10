Comparing of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.03 N/A -2.94 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.33 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.52 and its 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.