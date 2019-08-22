Comparing of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

Both Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.83 N/A 3.43 16.39 RENN Fund Inc. 2 115.68 N/A 0.43 3.77

Table 1 demonstrates Voya Financial Inc. and RENN Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RENN Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Voya Financial Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Voya Financial Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voya Financial Inc. and RENN Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Voya Financial Inc. is $63.67, with potential upside of 26.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Voya Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors RENN Fund Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.