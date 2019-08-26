Comparing of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

This is a contrast between Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.81 N/A 3.43 16.39 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Voya Financial Inc. is $63.67, with potential upside of 29.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.63%. Voya Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.