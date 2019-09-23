Comparing of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

As Asset Management companies, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.86 N/A 3.43 16.39 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 93 1.89 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voya Financial Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Voya Financial Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.45 shows that Voya Financial Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a 1.63 beta and it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voya Financial Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Voya Financial Inc. is $63.25, with potential upside of 15.42%. Competitively the consensus price target of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is $101.5, which is potential 18.51% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Voya Financial Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. has 39.94% stronger performance while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.