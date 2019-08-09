Comparing of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

This is a contrast between Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
Summary
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust beats on 2 of the 3 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
