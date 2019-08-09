Comparing of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

This is a contrast between Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

Summary

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust beats on 2 of the 3 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.