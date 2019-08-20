Comparing of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.39 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.