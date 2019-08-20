Comparing of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.39
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.