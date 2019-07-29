Comparing of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, 3.02% are Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01%

For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.