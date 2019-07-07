Comparing of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)

We are contrasting Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altaba Inc. 68 109.68 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Altaba Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Altaba Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Altaba Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Altaba Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78 consensus price target and a 11.02% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.03% of Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Altaba Inc. has 5.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16% Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09%

For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has weaker performance than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.