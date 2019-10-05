Comparing of VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International Corporation 5 0.00 19.59M -1.91 0.00 Lear Corporation 116 1.64 60.84M 15.66 8.10

Table 1 demonstrates VOXX International Corporation and Lear Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of VOXX International Corporation and Lear Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International Corporation 417,510,283.24% -11% -8.7% Lear Corporation 52,634,310.93% 20.7% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

VOXX International Corporation has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lear Corporation’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VOXX International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Lear Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. VOXX International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lear Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

VOXX International Corporation and Lear Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Lear Corporation 0 6 3 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Lear Corporation is $143.33, which is potential 30.58% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.4% of VOXX International Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Lear Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of VOXX International Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Lear Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43% Lear Corporation -7.4% -8.36% -11.06% -17.53% -28.6% 3.19%

For the past year VOXX International Corporation has stronger performance than Lear Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Lear Corporation beats VOXX International Corporation.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.