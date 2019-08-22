Comparing of VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) and Its Rivals

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of VOXX International Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand VOXX International Corporation has 1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has VOXX International Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11.00% -8.70% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing VOXX International Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for VOXX International Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.84 2.53

As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 57.39%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of VOXX International Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year VOXX International Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

VOXX International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, VOXX International Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. VOXX International Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VOXX International Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

VOXX International Corporation has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, VOXX International Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

VOXX International Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors VOXX International Corporation’s competitors beat VOXX International Corporation.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.