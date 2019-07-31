Comparing of VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VOXX International Corporation has 58.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 72.25% institutional ownership for its rivals. 9.49% of VOXX International Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.09% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has VOXX International Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International Corporation 0.00% 0.70% 0.50% Industry Average 13.90% 24.77% 8.70%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting VOXX International Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International Corporation N/A 4 597.86 Industry Average 82.20M 591.22M 40.14

VOXX International Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio VOXX International Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for VOXX International Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 2.30 2.53

As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 47.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of VOXX International Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOXX International Corporation -1.41% -7% -20.89% -18.1% -22.5% 5.68% Industry Average 13.76% 39.92% 18.12% 22.28% 18.78% 30.12%

For the past year VOXX International Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VOXX International Corporation are 2.8 and 1.6. Competitively, VOXX International Corporation’s rivals have 1.85 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. VOXX International Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VOXX International Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.75 shows that VOXX International Corporation is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, VOXX International Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.37 which is 36.85% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

VOXX International Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

VOXX International Corporation’s rivals beat VOXX International Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.