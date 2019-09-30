Comparing of voxeljet AG (VJET) and Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

As Computer Peripherals companies, voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) and Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio voxeljet AG 2 0.00 14.02M -0.55 0.00 Nano Dimension Ltd. 1 2.53 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates voxeljet AG and Nano Dimension Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) and Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets voxeljet AG 798,860,398.86% 0% 0% Nano Dimension Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.2% of voxeljet AG shares and 9.54% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares. 18.87% are voxeljet AG’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.36% are Nano Dimension Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) voxeljet AG 5.35% 3.68% -3.43% -6.64% -42.4% 15.88% Nano Dimension Ltd. -8% -16.85% -45% -62.11% -79.82% -63.82%

For the past year voxeljet AG has 15.88% stronger performance while Nano Dimension Ltd. has -63.82% weaker performance.

Summary

voxeljet AG beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nano Dimension Ltd.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. Its 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models using 3D computer-aided design at its service center. The company serves automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets through its direct sales force and a network of sales agents. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.