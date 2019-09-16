Comparing of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) compete against each other in the Wireless Communications sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group Plc 18 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Partner Communications Company Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.08 48.57

Demonstrates Vodafone Group Plc and Partner Communications Company Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vodafone Group Plc and Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0.00% 3.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Vodafone Group Plc’s current beta is 0.79 and it happens to be 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Partner Communications Company Ltd. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vodafone Group Plc is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Partner Communications Company Ltd. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Vodafone Group Plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vodafone Group Plc and Partner Communications Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 8.3% and 2.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Vodafone Group Plc shares. Insiders Competitively, held 46.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vodafone Group Plc 10.49% 12.34% -1.74% 0.83% -27.2% -6.02% Partner Communications Company Ltd. -1.21% -2.86% -9.33% -3.65% -1.69% -13.56%

For the past year Vodafone Group Plc has stronger performance than Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Summary

Partner Communications Company Ltd. beats Vodafone Group Plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service. In addition, the company offers Internet of Things to connect machines to the Internet; international voice, Internet protocol transit, and secure international lines; carrier services for other businesses to transmit information; and smartphones and tablets. The company serves 516 million mobile, 18 million fixed broadband, and 14 million TV customers. It offers its products primarily through approximately 7,000 own-branded and franchised stores, and indirect partners, as well as through online sales and telesales. Vodafone Group Plc was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.