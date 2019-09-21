Comparing of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) and Its Rivals

As Wireless Communications company, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vodafone Group Plc has 8.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 30.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Vodafone Group Plc has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 23.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Vodafone Group Plc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group Plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Vodafone Group Plc and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group Plc N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Vodafone Group Plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone Group Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.14 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of 86.65%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vodafone Group Plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vodafone Group Plc 10.49% 12.34% -1.74% 0.83% -27.2% -6.02% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year Vodafone Group Plc had bearish trend while Vodafone Group Plc’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Vodafone Group Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Vodafone Group Plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.21 Quick Ratio. Vodafone Group Plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vodafone Group Plc’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Vodafone Group Plc is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.79. In other hand, Vodafone Group Plc’s competitors have beta of 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Vodafone Group Plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vodafone Group Plc’s competitors beat Vodafone Group Plc on 3 of the 4 factors.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service. In addition, the company offers Internet of Things to connect machines to the Internet; international voice, Internet protocol transit, and secure international lines; carrier services for other businesses to transmit information; and smartphones and tablets. The company serves 516 million mobile, 18 million fixed broadband, and 14 million TV customers. It offers its products primarily through approximately 7,000 own-branded and franchised stores, and indirect partners, as well as through online sales and telesales. Vodafone Group Plc was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.