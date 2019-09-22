Comparing of Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. 30 4.72 N/A -0.54 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 54 2.89 N/A 0.46 124.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vocera Communications Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vocera Communications Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8% Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.18 beta means Vocera Communications Inc.’s volatility is 82.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vocera Communications Inc. are 4.6 and 4.5. Competitively, Lumentum Holdings Inc. has 4 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vocera Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vocera Communications Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Vocera Communications Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 32.08%. Meanwhile, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $65, while its potential upside is 10.47%. Based on the data given earlier, Vocera Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than Lumentum Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.5% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Vocera Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76% Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8%

For the past year Vocera Communications Inc. had bearish trend while Lumentum Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Vocera Communications Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.