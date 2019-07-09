Comparing of VOC Energy Trust (VOC) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand VOC Energy Trust has 26.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has VOC Energy Trust and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting VOC Energy Trust and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust N/A 5 7.52 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for VOC Energy Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.16 3.40 2.64

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 78.40%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of VOC Energy Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOC Energy Trust -11.88% -8.56% 18.67% 28.67% -1.29% 47.92% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year VOC Energy Trust was more bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, VOC Energy Trust’s rivals are 50.12% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.50 beta.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors VOC Energy Trust’s competitors beat VOC Energy Trust.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.