Comparing of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.53 N/A -3.22 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 130.84 N/A -3.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see VIVUS Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

VIVUS Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. are 4 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for VIVUS Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $39, with potential upside of 243.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VIVUS Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.1% and 85.34% respectively. VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.