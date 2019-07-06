Comparing of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VIVUS Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk & Volatility

VIVUS Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. are 4 and 3.5. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for VIVUS Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 116.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 78.48% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.