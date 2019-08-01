Comparing of VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.12 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates VIVUS Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.06 beta means VIVUS Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. VIVUS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for VIVUS Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 178.82% and its consensus target price is $22.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has stronger performance than ChemoCentryx Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.