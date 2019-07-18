Comparing of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) and CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

This is a contrast between VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) and CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor – Specialized and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International PLC 1 0.52 N/A -1.80 0.00 CEVA Inc. 26 7.19 N/A 0.01 2154.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VivoPower International PLC and CEVA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has VivoPower International PLC and CEVA Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International PLC 0.00% 0% 0% CEVA Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VivoPower International PLC are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, CEVA Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CEVA Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VivoPower International PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for VivoPower International PLC and CEVA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International PLC 0 0 0 0.00 CEVA Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, CEVA Inc.’s potential upside is 18.62% and its average price target is $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.4% of VivoPower International PLC shares and 95.1% of CEVA Inc. shares. VivoPower International PLC’s share held by insiders are 81.31%. Comparatively, 1.1% are CEVA Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VivoPower International PLC -3.15% -0.32% 10.81% -10.87% -51.76% 90.7% CEVA Inc. -4.47% -16.28% -17.1% -11.2% -25% 7.29%

For the past year VivoPower International PLC was more bullish than CEVA Inc.

Summary

CEVA Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors VivoPower International PLC.

VivoPower International PLC builds, finances, and operates solar power assets. It offers renewable energy for commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Brisbane and North Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Dallas, Texas; and Manila, Philippines. VivoPower International PLC operates as a subsidiary of Arowana International Limited.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property (IP) technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. Its technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and IoT devices, advanced imaging, computer vision, and sound/voice/audio applications for a range IoT applications; platform solutions for serial storage technology; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its IP is primarily deployed in markets, such as smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, wearables, surveillance, connected cars, drones, robots, and industrial and medical equipment. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.