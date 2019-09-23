Comparing of Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. 45 0.27 N/A -1.36 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 40 5.98 N/A 0.95 44.65

In table 1 we can see Viveve Medical Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

Viveve Medical Inc. is 129.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.29 beta. Boston Scientific Corporation’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viveve Medical Inc. are 4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Boston Scientific Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Viveve Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Viveve Medical Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Boston Scientific Corporation has a consensus target price of $47.25, with potential upside of 9.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62% Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15%

For the past year Viveve Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Boston Scientific Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation beats Viveve Medical Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.