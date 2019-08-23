Comparing of Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vital Therapies Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vital Therapies Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vital Therapies Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.7% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.