Comparing of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 364 4.98 N/A 20.54 14.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk and Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a 4,059.58% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22. Competitively the average target price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, which is potential 35.57% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 73.6%. About 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.