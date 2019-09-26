Comparing of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.69 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 6.23% are Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.