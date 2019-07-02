Comparing of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Risk and Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.33 beta. In other hand, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Its rival INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Competitively INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.75, with potential downside of -100.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.