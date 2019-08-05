Comparing of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 27 24.94 N/A -4.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility & Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand, has 2.76 beta which makes it 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 4.8 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 3,577.09%. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $45.2, while its potential upside is 159.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.