Comparing of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 23.6% respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.