Comparing of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 13.33M -1.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,361,269,324.65% -644.7% -266.1% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 630,379,267.95% -48.9% -45%

Risk & Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.48 and it happens to be 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 12.8% respectively. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 64.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.