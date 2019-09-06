Comparing of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.34
|N/A
|-8.70
|0.00
|Sonim Technologies Inc.
|12
|0.96
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vislink Technologies Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-149.2%
|-49.2%
|Sonim Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Vislink Technologies Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Sonim Technologies Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Vislink Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sonim Technologies Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Vislink Technologies Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 30.3% respectively. 14.3% are Vislink Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.4% are Sonim Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|2.68%
|-31.14%
|-64.09%
|-69.74%
|-82.03%
|-63.02%
|Sonim Technologies Inc.
|-20.82%
|-14.12%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.73%
For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. has -63.02% weaker performance while Sonim Technologies Inc. has 0.73% stronger performance.
Summary
Sonim Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.
