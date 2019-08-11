Comparing of Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.43 N/A 1.99 20.51 Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 1.07 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Mitcham Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2% Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3%

Risk and Volatility

Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Mitcham Industries Inc. has a 1.98 beta and it is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Mitcham Industries Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Mitcham Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Mitcham Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vishay Precision Group Inc. has a 59.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $51.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Mitcham Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 75.7% respectively. Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 8.44% are Mitcham Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77% Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5%

For the past year Vishay Precision Group Inc. was less bullish than Mitcham Industries Inc.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group Inc. beats Mitcham Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.