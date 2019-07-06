Comparing of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Both Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 19 0.77 N/A 2.34 7.30 ON Semiconductor Corporation 20 1.41 N/A 1.29 15.74

In table 1 we can see Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ON Semiconductor Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0.00% 25.3% 11% ON Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 8.1%

Risk & Volatility

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are 3.1 and 2.2. Competitively, ON Semiconductor Corporation has 2.3 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ON Semiconductor Corporation 1 1 8 2.80

On the other hand, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s potential upside is 29.80% and its average target price is $26.05.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 98.4% respectively. 0.9% are Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Intertechnology Inc. -9.13% -15.13% -21.84% -10.56% -18.91% -5% ON Semiconductor Corporation -6.94% -9.8% -11.73% 13.2% -14.56% 22.59%

For the past year Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has -5% weaker performance while ON Semiconductor Corporation has 22.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ON Semiconductor Corporation beats Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in five segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, power modules, and IGBTs. The Optoelectronic segment provides standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pryotechnic initiators/ignitors, networks/arrays, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The companyÂ’s semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and perform other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, power supplies, aerospace, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.