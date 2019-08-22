Comparing of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 18 0.78 N/A 2.46 6.91 Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 112 5.02 N/A 3.00 37.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is presently more affordable than Mellanox Technologies Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0.00% 25.3% 11% Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 10.5% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.53. Competitively, Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mellanox Technologies Ltd. are 3.4 and 3 respectively. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $125.75 consensus price target and a 15.80% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.8% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Intertechnology Inc. -2.02% 2.41% -13.04% -12.14% -32.14% -5.61% Mellanox Technologies Ltd. -1.38% 0.46% -6.54% 28.65% 42.92% 21.91%

For the past year Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has -5.61% weaker performance while Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has 21.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in five segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, power modules, and IGBTs. The Optoelectronic segment provides standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pryotechnic initiators/ignitors, networks/arrays, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The companyÂ’s semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and perform other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, power supplies, aerospace, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors worldwide. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with HPE to advance innovations in computing and machine learning platforms; and collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Celestica to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.