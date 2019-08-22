Comparing of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Broad Line that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 18 0.78 N/A 2.46 6.91 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 18 3.63 N/A 0.99 23.30

Table 1 demonstrates Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0.00% 25.3% 11% Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 9.9%

Risk & Volatility

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s 1.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are 3.1 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus price target of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is $18.27, which is potential -20.87% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.5%. About 0.3% of Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Intertechnology Inc. -2.02% 2.41% -13.04% -12.14% -32.14% -5.61% Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 1.14% 2.91% 35.68% 63.37% 30.44% 80.58%

For the past year Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has -5.61% weaker performance while Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has 80.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cypress Semiconductor Corporation beats Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in five segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, power modules, and IGBTs. The Optoelectronic segment provides standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pryotechnic initiators/ignitors, networks/arrays, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The companyÂ’s semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and perform other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, power supplies, aerospace, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT). This segment also offers wireless IoT connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handsets, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, and medical markets. It sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force to direct original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company has a strategic foundry partnership with HuaHong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.