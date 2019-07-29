Comparing of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX). The two are both Semiconductor – Broad Line companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 19 0.82 N/A 2.34 7.30 ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.38 11.31

Table 1 demonstrates Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Vishay Intertechnology Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0.00% 25.3% 11% ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.1 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Its rival ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.1% of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares and 5.6% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Intertechnology Inc. -9.13% -15.13% -21.84% -10.56% -18.91% -5% ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. -2.48% -4.2% 14.55% 12.47% -15.53% 15.47%

For the past year Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has -5% weaker performance while ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has 15.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Vishay Intertechnology Inc. beats ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in five segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, power modules, and IGBTs. The Optoelectronic segment provides standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pryotechnic initiators/ignitors, networks/arrays, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The companyÂ’s semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and perform other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, power supplies, aerospace, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.