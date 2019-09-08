Comparing of Visa Inc. (V) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

Both Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa Inc. 166 18.29 N/A 4.65 38.26 Bat Group Inc. 1 2.28 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Visa Inc. and Bat Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Visa Inc. and Bat Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 14.9% Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6%

Volatility & Risk

Visa Inc.’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Bat Group Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Visa Inc. and Bat Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa Inc. 0 1 13 2.93 Bat Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.52% for Visa Inc. with average target price of $188.57.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Visa Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.7% of Bat Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Visa Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.65% of Bat Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visa Inc. -2.91% 2.33% 9.34% 29.36% 30.42% 34.91% Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74%

For the past year Visa Inc. has 34.91% stronger performance while Bat Group Inc. has -78.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Visa Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bat Group Inc.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.