Comparing of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|93
|1.19
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|16.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
