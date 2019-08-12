Comparing of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.19 N/A 8.70 10.73 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 16.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.