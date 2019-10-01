Comparing of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 95 0.00 6.56M 8.70 10.73 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 0.00 15.59M 1.98 10.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,896,551.72% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 71,122,262.77% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Capital Southwest Corporation has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 6.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 53.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Capital Southwest Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.