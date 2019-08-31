Comparing of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.31 N/A 8.70 10.73 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.61 N/A 0.18 29.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 26.95% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.