Comparing of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.19 N/A 7.82 13.71 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a 19.50% upside potential and an average price target of $114.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.