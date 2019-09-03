Comparing of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.32 N/A 7.82 13.71 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 7.48% at a $114.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.