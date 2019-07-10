Comparing of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 102 1.36 N/A 7.82 15.07 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.48 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund. Clough Global Equity Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$118 is Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 9.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.3% and 27.94%. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Clough Global Equity Fund.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.