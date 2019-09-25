Comparing of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.37 N/A 7.82 13.71 Black Knight Inc. 59 8.04 N/A 1.12 56.74

Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Black Knight Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Black Knight Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is presently more affordable than Black Knight Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Black Knight Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Black Knight Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Black Knight Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $114.67, while its potential upside is 3.46%. Meanwhile, Black Knight Inc.’s consensus target price is $58, while its potential downside is -5.74%. The information presented earlier suggests that Virtus Investment Partners Inc. looks more robust than Black Knight Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Black Knight Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 90.2%. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Competitively, Black Knight Inc. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Black Knight Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Black Knight Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.