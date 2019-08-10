Comparing of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.18 N/A 7.82 13.71 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 99 1.76 N/A -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.62 beta means Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s volatility is 62.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a 1.63 beta which is 63.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a consensus target price of $114.67, and a 20.74% upside potential. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $101.5 average target price and a 26.84% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 0%. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.