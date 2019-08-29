Comparing of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)

We will be comparing the differences between Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.76 N/A 2.00 16.15 Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.40 0.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Viper Energy Partners LP and Ultra Petroleum Corp. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners LP. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Viper Energy Partners LP and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viper Energy Partners LP. Its rival Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Viper Energy Partners LP and Ultra Petroleum Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Viper Energy Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 43.77% and an $41.75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares and 72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend while Ultra Petroleum Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats Ultra Petroleum Corp. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.